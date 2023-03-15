AUKUS Submarine Deal to Have Strategic Effect, Alter Landscape in Indo-Pacific - IAEA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The AUKUS deal enabling Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines has an important strategic meaning and will change the landscape in the Indo-Pacific, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a CSIS event, Gross called the deal a pivotal moment.

"For the first time in history it's going to allow a country that does not have nuclear weapons to be equipped with nuclear-powered capacities which will have an important strategic effect," Grossi said. "And in all of these (developments) again the IAEA is called to play a role in an area that is by nature strategic because it is going to be altering the landscape of an important region like the Indo-Pacific."

On Monday, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, also known as AUKUS, announced a multi-phased plan to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines.