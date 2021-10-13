AUKUS Threatens Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The creation of the AUKUS security alliance poses a threat to the provisions of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and jeopardizes security structures in Asia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

AUKUS is a trilateral platform between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

"For the sake of implementing another White House adventure - I mean AUKUS - the entire security architecture in Asia is being put at risk, the background is being created for undermining the authority of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and other regional associations, as well as challenges in the field of nuclear proliferation control," Patrushev said at the opening of the meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of member-states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

AUKUS was announced in mid-September and spurred backlash from the European Union, particularly, France, which lost a multi-billion contract on the development of submarines with Australia after Canberra chose to quit it in favor of the deal with its AUKUS partners.

Under the new deal, Australia will obtain the technology for developing its own nuclear submarines, which has sparked concerns about the future of the non-proliferation regime in the region.