AUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:33 PM

The newly-formed AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defense alliance threatens stability in the region and provokes an arms race, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The newly-formed AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defense alliance threatens stability in the region and provokes an arms race, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

According to Zhao, the AUKUS treaty "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts.

"This proves once again that these countries are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical games," the spokesman said at a briefing, adding that any regional mechanism "should not harm interests of third countries."

On Wednesday evening, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden declared the formation of the new AUKUS defense and security partnership, "which will protect and defend our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific."

