UrduPoint.com

Aunt Drives For Months In US With Dead Kids In Trunk

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:29 PM

Aunt drives for months in US with dead kids in trunk

An American motorist was arrested with the bodies of her young nephew and niece in the trunk of her car, police said Friday, after making the macabre discovery during a routine traffic stop

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :An American motorist was arrested with the bodies of her young nephew and niece in the trunk of her car, police said Friday, after making the macabre discovery during a routine traffic stop.

Nicole Johnson, from the east coast city of Baltimore, faces multiple charges including child abuse resulting in the deaths of the seven-year-old girl and five-year-old boy.

The 33-year-old had stuffed her niece's body into a suitcase and put it in the trunk as long ago as May last year, continuing to use the car normally, according to the Baltimore Sun.

She placed the boy's body next to his decomposed sister a year later, wrapped in a plastic bag, the paper reported.

Police stopped her for speeding on Wednesday and decided to impound the car when it emerged she did not have the correct papers.

According to the paper, one officer told Johnson the vehicle was going to be towed and she replied: "It don't matter, I won't be here in five days." She added that "y'all going to see me on the news making my big debut," the paper said, citing a police report.

The two children had been entrusted to Johnson's care, she said, in 2019 by her sister.

Johnson admitted during questioning that she had hit her niece several times, the Sun said, causing the youngster to hit her head on the floor. She did not explain how the boy died.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Car Died Traffic Young Baltimore May 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Pandemic-Hit Halal Trade May Recover by 2022 - Tur ..

Pandemic-Hit Halal Trade May Recover by 2022 - Turkish Accreditation Agency

31 seconds ago
 European loss emphasises scale of Postecoglou's ta ..

European loss emphasises scale of Postecoglou's task at Celtic

32 seconds ago
 Caterpillar see profits jump despite reticence in ..

Caterpillar see profits jump despite reticence in key industries

34 seconds ago
 PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir C ..

PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir Chohan

13 minutes ago
 Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities ..

Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities to be enhanced: Health Minist ..

13 minutes ago
 WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding ..

WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.