Auqaf dept to host grand Sufi festival in January

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Auqaf Department has announced its plans to host a four-day Sufi Festival at the beginning of 2025, aimed at promoting peace, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.

The decision was finalized during a meeting on Saturday chaired by Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.

The festival will take place from January 6 to 10 at Alhamra Hall, Lahore, featuring a range of activities, including Sufi arts and crafts exhibitions, calligraphy displays, and workshops. The event will also host Majlis-e-Darwesh, Raqs-e-Darwesh (whirling dervishes), Sama sessions, and Sufi singing performances.

A special seminar on “Sufism and Interfaith Harmony” will provide a platform for dialogue and understanding among diverse communities.

The event will also include competitions among students from universities and religious seminaries, along with a Sufi convention and theater performances.

Dr Bukhari emphasized the significance of the festival, stating that it would help counter the rising trend of extremism among the youth by encouraging a culture of tolerance and spirituality.

The event is expected to attract Sufi scholars, custodians of shrines, intellectuals, artists, and individuals from various walks of life. The meeting was attended by the Director General of Religious Affairs, administrative officers, and other relevant stakeholders.