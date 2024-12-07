Auqaf Dept To Host Grand Sufi Festival In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Auqaf Department has announced its plans to host a four-day Sufi Festival at the beginning of 2025, aimed at promoting peace, spirituality, and interfaith harmony.
The decision was finalized during a meeting on Saturday chaired by Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.
The festival will take place from January 6 to 10 at Alhamra Hall, Lahore, featuring a range of activities, including Sufi arts and crafts exhibitions, calligraphy displays, and workshops. The event will also host Majlis-e-Darwesh, Raqs-e-Darwesh (whirling dervishes), Sama sessions, and Sufi singing performances.
A special seminar on “Sufism and Interfaith Harmony” will provide a platform for dialogue and understanding among diverse communities.
The event will also include competitions among students from universities and religious seminaries, along with a Sufi convention and theater performances.
Dr Bukhari emphasized the significance of the festival, stating that it would help counter the rising trend of extremism among the youth by encouraging a culture of tolerance and spirituality.
The event is expected to attract Sufi scholars, custodians of shrines, intellectuals, artists, and individuals from various walks of life. The meeting was attended by the Director General of Religious Affairs, administrative officers, and other relevant stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea president close to averting impeachment6 minutes ago
-
International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen46 minutes ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race1 hour ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague collapses after explosion1 hour ago
-
Russia stepping up hybrid warfare in Baltic Sea: experts1 hour ago
-
Head crunches 140 as Australia all out for 337 in 2nd India Test2 hours ago
-
Georgia police say arrested 48 in overnight crackdown on pro-EU protesters2 hours ago
-
S. Korea president appears set to survive impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
Romania police raid houses linked to vote probe: prosecutors2 hours ago
-
Head crunches 140 to put Australia in control of 2nd India Test2 hours ago
-
Trump in Paris for Notre Dame reopening, diplomacy3 hours ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion3 hours ago