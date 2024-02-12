Open Menu

Aurier Back To Captain Ivory Coast Against Nigeria In AFCON Final

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Serge Aurier returns from suspension to captain hosts Ivory Coast in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final against Victor Osimhen's Nigeria.

Aurier, who has just signed for Galatasaray of Turkey, missed the Elephants' 1-0 semi-final win over the Democratic Republic of Congo due to a ban along with Odilon Kossounou, who was sent off against Mali in the previous round.

Wilfried Singo and Willy Boly, who had been struggling with a hamstring problem, are the two players to make way, while semi-final match-winner Sebastien Haller leads the attack.

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro also makes two changes to his side following the semi-final win on penalties against South Africa.

AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze is preferred to Moses Simon in attack, while Porto's Zaidu Sanusi has been passed fit and starts at left wing-back instead of Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Osimhen, the reigning African footballer of the year, leads the front line as Nigeria look to repeat their win over the Ivorians in the group stage and claim a fourth continental title.

Ivory Coast are aiming to become the first host nation to win the AFCON since 2006 as they seek a third title.

Starting line-ups:

Nigeria (3-4-3)

Stanley Nwabali; Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong (capt), Calvin Bassey; Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Zaidu Sanusi; Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman

Coach: Jose Peseiro (POR)

Ivory Coast (4-3-3)

Yahia Fofana; Serge Aurier (capt), Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, Seko Fofana; Max-Alain Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Simon Adingra

Coach: Emerse Fae (CIV)

Referee: Dahane Beida (MTN)

