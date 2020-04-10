UrduPoint.com
Aurora Industries Wins $86Mln Military Contract To Make Millions More Face Masks- Pentagon

Fri 10th April 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Aurora Industries has been awarded a more than $86 million Defense Logistics Agency contract for face masks, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Aurora Industries [of] Camuy, Puerto Rico has been awarded a maximum $86,365,000 ... contract for face masks," the release said on Thursday. "This is an eight-month contract with no option periods.

"

The Defense Department said the masks will be manufactured in Puerto Rico and their using services will be the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

The contract was issued amid grave concerns regarding a shortage of face masks and other vital medical supplies needed to care for patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-1) as governors of US states claim their demands for more masks and other medical equipment are not being met.

