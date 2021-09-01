UrduPoint.com

Aurus Engine-Powered Plane To Take To Skies First Time In 2021 - Early 2022 - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A Yak-18T aircraft with the APD-500 engine, created on the basis of the engine from the Aurus series cars, will take to the skies in late 2021 - early 2022, Director General of Russia's Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motor Development Mikhail Gordin said.

"An engine has been created in structural form two, in the fall we will mount it on the Yak-18T and start tests. Then maneuvers. At the end of this year or beginning of next year, the aircraft will perform its first flights," Gordin said.

