Aurus Komendant SUV to Be Presented in Late September - Russian Industry Minister Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Russian luxury SUV Aurus Komendant is scheduled to be presented at the end of September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

"At the end of this month, we will present the SUV," Manturov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

