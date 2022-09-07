Aurus Komendant to Be Presented September 29 - Russian Trade Minister Manturov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Aurus Komendant luxury SUV will be presented on September 29, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The presentation of Aurus Komendant will take place on September 29 in Moscow at VDNKh," Manturov said.