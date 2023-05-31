UrduPoint.com

Auschwitz Museum Calls Using Nazi Camp's Images In Political Video Intellectual Depravity

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland located on the site of a former Nazi concentration camp on Wednesday called the use of the camp's images in a video released by the ruling Law and Justice party a demonstration of "moral and intellectual depravity" after the party addressed the opponents of the new law on Russian influence using the museum's materials

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland located on the site of a former Nazi concentration camp on Wednesday called the use of the camp's images in a video released by the ruling Law and Justice party a demonstration of "moral and intellectual depravity" after the party addressed the opponents of the new law on Russian influence using the museum's materials.

"The instrumentalization of the tragedy of those people who suffered and died in the Nazi German Auschwitz camp - on any side of the political dispute - offends the memory of the victims. This is a sad, painful and unacceptable demonstration of the moral and intellectual depravity of public debate," the museum tweeted.

Earlier this week, several political disputes have occurred in Poland after the country adopted a law to set up a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence on Polish internal security between 2007 and 2022.

The majority of Poland's prominent opposition politicians announced that they would take part in an anti-government march scheduled for June 4 and organized by opposition leader and former chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk.

In response, the Law and Justice party published the video showing the former concentration's camp territory, cars carrying new prisoners there and the main gate with the notorious slogan "Arbeit macht frei" (Work makes one free). The party asked in the publication whether the law's opponents wanted to go under this slogan during the march.

