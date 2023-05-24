Ausitn, Czech Counterpart Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement, Discuss Ukraine - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with his Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, and sign a Defense Cooperation Agreement to strengthen bilateral relations, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with the Czech Republic Minister of Defence Jana Cernochova today at the Pentagon. The two leaders discussed the bilateral relationship and signed the Defense Cooperation Agreement to further strengthen our defense ties," Ryder said in a press release.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Cernochova also discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, to include Ukraine security assistance."

Austin noted that the Czech Republic is leading the way as a framework nation in the new NATO battlegroup in Slovakia as part of the alliance's Eastern Flank, the release said.

The two officials also discussed the key priorities ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July and Austin commended Cernochova for the Czech Republic's commitment to defense spending, the release added.