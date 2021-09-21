Aussie airline to launch flights from island state to mainland

In a sign that Australia's domestic flight services are gearing up for post-COVID business, Virgin Australia said on Tuesday that it would introduce two new services from the island state of Tasmania to the nation's mainland

The services, to begin next month, will be direct flights three times a week between the Tasmanian capital of Hobart and Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

The news follows other announcements made by Virgin Australia, which is the second largest airline in Australia after Qantas, in the past month, including the commencement of two new services from the Tasmanian city of Launceston to Adelaide.

Virgin Australia senior strategy officer Alistair Hartley said Tuesday's announcement would mean more Australians would be able to reconnect with their loved ones in time for Christmas.

"Virgin Australia continues to look for new ways to expand our network schedule to create more travel opportunities for Australians where free movement across borders is permitted," Hartley said.