UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Angler Rushed To Hospital After Catch Bites Back

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:27 PM

Aussie angler rushed to hospital after catch bites back

A fisherman who reeled in a shark off of Australia's east coast Thursday was airlifted to hospital after the fish chomped on his arm

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A fisherman who reeled in a shark off of Australia's east coast Thursday was airlifted to hospital after the fish chomped on his arm.

The man caught what is believed to be a Whitetip shark while fishing off Fraser Island -- a popular tourist destination about 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of Brisbane, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said.

"The patient told rescuers he was attempting to unhook the animal from his fishing line, when it attacked his arm," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Man From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

14 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

32 minutes ago

European Union's annual inflation rate at 0.4% in ..

2 minutes ago

WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' of v ..

2 minutes ago

Youngster killed over dispute

2 minutes ago

Accounting Giant Deloitte Hit With $19Mln Fine Ove ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.