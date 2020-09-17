Aussie angler rushed to hospital after catch bites back

A fisherman who reeled in a shark off of Australia's east coast Thursday was airlifted to hospital after the fish chomped on his arm

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A fisherman who reeled in a shark off of Australia's east coast Thursday was airlifted to hospital after the fish chomped on his arm.

The man caught what is believed to be a Whitetip shark while fishing off Fraser Island -- a popular tourist destination about 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of Brisbane, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said.

"The patient told rescuers he was attempting to unhook the animal from his fishing line, when it attacked his arm," the spokesperson said.