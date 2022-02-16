Aussie budget airline has soaring ambitions to open regional routes

UrduPoint.com

Australia's newest domestic airline, Bonza, intends to offer flights to 16 destinations when it takes off later this year in what it claims to be the "largest launch announcement in Australian aviation history."

SYDNEY, Feb. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia's newest domestic airline, Bonza, intends to offer flights to 16 destinations when it takes off later this year in what it claims to be the "largest launch announcement in Australian aviation history." The budget airline -- due to be flying by the middle of the year -- will focus on flights to regional centers throughout the states of New South Wales (NSW), Queensland and Victoria, which are largely outside the high-traffic paths taken by market leaders Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin.

"We've always said we wouldn't just fly between Australia's three largest cities and instead give people in the regions more choice," Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said in a statement on Tuesday about the proposed flights, adding that 80 percent of the routes were not being flown by any other airline.

"From our two bases on the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne, we will give Aussies more options at ultra-low fares to explore their own backyard," Jordan said.

Bonza is being backed by private investment firm 777 Partners, with that company's aviation investment principal Rick Howell now also being the airline's executive chairman.

Howell said that Bonza would prove that "low-cost travel did not mean low-quality travel" and noted the airline would operate a fleet of new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Bonza will initially go into service with five aircraft and intends to have eight within its first year.

