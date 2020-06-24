UrduPoint.com
Aussie Candy 'Red Skins' And 'Chicos' Names Ditched

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Australian sweets called 'Red Skins' and 'Chicos' will be renamed quickly because of "overtones", manufacturer Nestle said Tuesday amid a global backlash over racist branding.

The confectionary brands, which have been made by Allen's in Australia for decades, will drop the names swiftly although new titles have yet to be finalised, Nestle Australia said in a short statement.

"This decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues," Nestle said.

"These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle's values, which are rooted in respect." Although re-branded since, Red Skins' wrappers originally bore images of a Native American wearing a traditional headdress while packaging of Chicos', chocolate-flavoured jelly babies, carried an image of a black baby in overalls until at least 2013.

The decision comes amid global protests against racism sparked by last month's killing of an African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Nestle's announcement follows a similar decision by Pepsi Co to change their Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's brands, both use caricatures of African Americans as their logos.

The Washington Redskins in the National Football League has for years resisted calls to change their name, with owner Daniel Snyder saying the moniker actually honours Native Americans while some campaigners have claimed it is racist and picketed their games.

