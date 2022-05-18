UrduPoint.com

Aussie Doctors Warn Nation "sleepwalking" Into COVID-19 Disaster

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Australian medical think tank, the Doctors Reform Society (DRS) of Australia, has made a call for the government to re-engage the public with pandemic prevention, and stop thinking the worst of the pandemic is over

The DRS released a note on Wednesday that said despite record case numbers and deaths in recent weeks, governments have seemingly moved on from the pandemic and its control.

"Australia has, this week, hit a world record for COVID cases with Australia now having the highest number of cases of COVID per head in the world at 264 per 1,000 Australians," said Robert Marr, secretary general of the DRS.

The nation has recorded a total of over 6.6 million cases and nearly 8,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the vast majority of which have been recorded since Australia relaxed public health measures and the arrival of the Omicron variant late last year.

