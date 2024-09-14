Aussie Matthews Wins Quebec Grand Prix For Grandmother
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Quebec City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Jayco rider Michael Matthews dedicated his win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec on Friday to his recently passed away grandmother after edging Biniam Girmay in a last sprint as Tadej Pogacar faded.
On his first race since completing the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia double Slovenian superstar Pogacar broke early but ended seventh.
Pogacar tried to drop his rivals on the hill in the final lap but was reeled in by defending champion Arnaud de Lie, whose efforts appeared to blow his own chances in the sprint.
"I made the wrong decision but the legs were good and I can't wait for Sunday," Pogacar said of the second Canadian classic in the city of Montreal Sunday with a more hilly route.
"I'm ready for the world championships," he said of the September 29 race in Switzerland.
"I thought I could stay away with the three guys but it was really fun and I enjoyed it," said Pogacar, who skipped the Olympics.
A chasing elite clique engulfed Pogacar De Lie and Julian Alaphilippe with around 1km to go with Matthews cruising ahead from 150 meters for the win.
"My grandmother passed away on Wednesday and I dedicate this to her," said Matthews. "I knew I had the power to do a 20 or 30 second sprint so i went early.
"Tadej is the No.1 in the world, I'm a fan also, the fans love him but I'm here to do my job and win the race," he said.
Eritrean Girmay said he suffered toward the end of the race after a fast pace.
"My legs were hurting at the end especially with the pace Tadej set over the last two laps."
The race over sixteen laps of 12.6km around the city of Quebec was contested if perfect racing weather for the 13th edition of the event.
A second Canadian race in the city of Montreal takes place on Sunday with a more hilly route.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
More Stories From World
-
France's Garcia into Guadalajara semis as Bouzkova withdraws56 seconds ago
-
Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup results - collated1 minute ago
-
Tennis: WTA Guadalajara results1 minute ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 2nd T20 scores1 minute ago
-
Livingstone levels T20 series for England against Australia1 minute ago
-
Boeing workers strike after rejecting contract2 minutes ago
-
No.1 Korda leads USA to 6-2 edge over Europe at Solheim Cup2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Guadalajara results - collated12 minutes ago
-
Beware 'deepfakes' of famous doctors promoting scams: experts12 minutes ago
-
Alfred scorches past Richardson to Diamond League 100m finals win8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Pope says anti-immigrant Trump and abortion-rights advocate Harris 'against life'8 hours ago