Aussie Open champ Keys crashes out to Philippines teen Eala

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Fifth-seeded American Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion, crashed out of the Miami Open on Sunday suffering a shock loss to 19-year-old Filipina wildcard Alexandra Eala.

The 6-4, 6-2 win for the teenager prompted her to hug her team and celebrate passionately after she became the first woman from the Philippines to beat a top-10 opponent since the ranking system came into being in 1975.

Eala, the 2022 US Open girls' singles champion who has been based to the Rafael Nadal academy in Mallorca since she was 13, will now take on Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the quarterfinals.

"Growing up it was tough," she said. "You didn't have anyone from where you're from to pave the way. Of course you had many people to look up to around the world, but I think -- I hope this takes Filipino tennis to the next step," Eala said in her on-court interview.

Keys, who was badly beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells semi-finals, conceded she was well short of her best form.

"My serve was not really there today and I just kind of felt a little flat -- and when you are playing someone who makes a ton of balls back and absorbs really well, that's not really the keys to success," said the American.

Iga Swiatek overcame a determined Elise Mertens to secure a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 victory and take her place in the last 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for a record 25th straight event.

Second-seeded Swiatek has not lost before the last 16 at this level since Cincinnati 2021.

The Pole was 5-2 up in the first set but Mertens fought back to make it 5-5 before Swiatek was able to regain her dominance in the tie-break.