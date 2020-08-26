UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Penguin Parade Is Lockdown Live-stream Hit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:51 PM

Aussie penguin parade is lockdown live-stream hit

A nightly penguin parade live-streamed from a deserted Australian park has become an online lockdown hit, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the cute creatures waddle back to their burrows from the sea

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A nightly penguin parade live-streamed from a deserted Australian park has become an online lockdown hit, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the cute creatures waddle back to their burrows from the sea.

Before the pandemic, going to watch the penguin colonies on Phillip Island, about two hours' drive from Melbourne, was a major tourist draw.

But with the region under lockdown after a resurgence in coronavirus cases, the island's conservation park launched "Live Penguin tv" on Facebook and YouTube -- attracting a first-night audience of nearly 800,000 on Tuesday, it said.

The island is home to the smallest species of penguin, fittingly called the Little Penguin and also known as the Fairy Penguin, and the live stream showed them frolicking together in the water and toddling back to dry land.

"This has given us something to look forward to in isolation, thanks so much," commented one Facebook user on Wednesday's edition of the evening spectacle.

The live sessions, which are about an hour long, will continue even after virus restrictions are lifted in the state of Victoria, the park said, for anyone who cannot go to the island.

"We have seen pictures posted on social media of entire families watching the parade on their computers and devices," said Catherine Basterfield, chief executive of Phillip Island Nature Parks.

"It is great to be able to put smiles on faces during these challenging times."

Related Topics

Water Social Media Facebook Victoria Melbourne YouTube TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into sea near Karachi

17 minutes ago

Pakistan will be tough to beat during next few yea ..

45 seconds ago

Prigozhin's Actions Regarding Navalny's Foundation ..

48 seconds ago

Russian MiG-31 Intercepts Norway's Surveillance Je ..

49 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Stresses Need for Probe Into Nav ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry says electric buses to be run this ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.