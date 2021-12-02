UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Call For Better Hearing Checks In Disadvantaged Children

Aussie researchers call for better hearing checks in disadvantaged children

Ear health experts from Australia's Macquarie University have called for better hearing checks in Australian children, following their report which revealed that hearing problems in disadvantaged children are often left undetected

SYDNEY, Dec. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Ear health experts from Australia's Macquarie University have called for better hearing checks in Australian children, following their report which revealed that hearing problems in disadvantaged children are often left undetected.

The report, published in the Public Health Research and Practice journal on Thursday, observed 2,489 children with a median age of 11 over three years from low socio-economic families in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

It found that over 40 percent failed to pass a hearing screening assessment. One in 10 children had hearing loss, and three in 10 presented middle ear dysfunction.

Cath McMahon, professor of audiology at Macquarie University and lead author on the study, told Xinhua that early detection was key to providing children with the support they need and preventing the worsening of hearing conditions.

