UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Develop Software To Detect Potential Health Problems Of Newborns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Aussie researchers develop software to detect potential health problems of newborns

Australian researchers have developed a new software to check for potentially serious health problems of vulnerable babies and infants

SYDNEY, Feb. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Australian researchers have developed a new software to check for potentially serious health problems of vulnerable babies and infants.

Details of the medical breakthrough, published in the IEEE Xplore Digital library, show that it can be used with digital stethoscopes to gain advanced screening of hearts and lungs to enable a more accurate diagnosis of cardio-respiratory complications.

The researchers from Monash University said their invention can be used in hospitals or by parents at home and may also be particularly beneficial in developing countries or remote regions with limited health resources.

"The software removes all the surrounding noise from chest recordings, so the heart and lung sound are separated and very clean," said Faezah Marzbanrad from the Monash University Department of Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering.

The sound clarity, which may be hindered by a variety of factors, can significantly affect monitoring and diagnosis, the team said.

The researchers said the software, when used at home, automatically gives parents a score on the quality of the recorded chest sound, so they will know whether it is good enough for the doctor to analyze, or they need to reposition the digital stethoscope and collect another sample.

"They can put their digital stethoscope to a newborn's chest and collect sound," Marzbanrad said, adding that it "can be very specialized placement on the back or chest to get the sound that is needed by a doctor, so the software will guide them to the right location." The team, working with the Monash Children's Hospital, have tested the software by listening to the chest sounds of 119 preterm and full-term babies.

"Chest sounds in newborn babies are very difficult to assess and interpret especially in preterm and/or sick babies," said Atul Malhotra, senior neonatologist and head of Early Neurodevelopment Clinic at the hospital.

"We rely a lot on chest X-rays and invasive blood gas monitoring ... This software gives us a much better resolution to interpret, assess and monitor newborn illness," he said.

The software will be further trialed in conjunction with new digital stethoscope hardware and is expected to be available by the middle of this year.

Related Topics

Resolution Doctor Guide May Gas All From Blood

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

7 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

7 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast ..

Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast marking 'Year of the Tiger'

7 minutes ago
 Man held with weapons in faisalabad

Man held with weapons in faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new of ..

ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new office bearers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>