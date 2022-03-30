UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Hope To Give Platypuses New Lease Of Life

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Aussie researchers hope to give platypuses new lease of life

Australian conservationists and scientists are working to restore the population of one of the nation's most elusive native animals, the platypus

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:Australian conservationists and scientists are working to restore the population of one of the nation's most elusive native animals, the platypus.

The announcement followed an environmental survey from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), released on Wednesday, that the egg-laying mammals have disappeared from the sprawling and rugged Royal National Park on the outskirts of Sydney.

Gilad Bino from the UNSW's Center for Ecosystem Science's Platypus Conservation Initiative said the grim finding was based on results of environmental DNA (eDNA) tests of water samples in the park.

It is, unfortunately, an increasingly common situation with the UNSW scientists estimating that platypus habitats throughout eastern Australia have shrunk by up to 22 percent in the past 30 years due to factors such as land clearing, river regulations, and extreme droughts.

The shy animals are classified as being a near-threatened species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The good news, however, is that Bino and his team -- in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund-Australia, Taronga Conservation Society, and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service -- are about to reintroduce plat

