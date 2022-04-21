Aussie researchers' intensive care offers new hope for endangered koalas

Australian wildlife researchers have devised an effective way to protect koalas which they hope could ultimately bring the native animals back from the brink of extinction

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:Australian wildlife researchers have devised an effective way to protect koalas which they hope could ultimately bring the native animals back from the brink of extinction.

The ecologists and biologists from the University of Queensland (UQ) Koala Ecology Group said their intensive fieldwork has revitalized a colony of the marsupials in the leafy southern outskirts of the Queensland capital of Brisbane.

Dr Sean FitzGibbon told Xinhua on Thursday that the team had spent more than two years working among the colony of about 15 koalas, many of which had been inflicted with the sexually transmitted disease of chlamydia.

To begin with, when a new koala was found, it was fitted with a GPS tracker and UQ vet Dr Amber Gillett would do an immediate health assessment.