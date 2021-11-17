Aussie researchers seek undiscovered planets with potential for life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australian astronomers and space engineers are seeking to use a space telescope capable of discovering new planets in Earth's "nearest neighbor", Alpha Centauri

SYDNEY, Nov. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australian astronomers and space engineers are seeking to use a space telescope capable of discovering new planets in Earth's "nearest neighbor", Alpha Centauri.

In unveiling the project on Wednesday, Professor Peter Tuthill from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney said the telescope would open a "new window on the universe".

In particular, the researchers, including teams from the United States and Europe, will focus on Alpha Centauri more than four light years from Earth, which is the closest star system to our own solar system.

"We want to concentrate our efforts on this one, very special star system - Earth's nearest neighbor - rather than playing the odds with bigger populations of distant stars where lucky breaks can reveal planets to astronomers by other techniques," Tuthill told Xinhua.