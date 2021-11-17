UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Seek Undiscovered Planets With Potential For Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:51 PM

Aussie researchers seek undiscovered planets with potential for life

Australian astronomers and space engineers are seeking to use a space telescope capable of discovering new planets in Earth's "nearest neighbor", Alpha Centauri

SYDNEY, Nov. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australian astronomers and space engineers are seeking to use a space telescope capable of discovering new planets in Earth's "nearest neighbor", Alpha Centauri.

In unveiling the project on Wednesday, Professor Peter Tuthill from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney said the telescope would open a "new window on the universe".

In particular, the researchers, including teams from the United States and Europe, will focus on Alpha Centauri more than four light years from Earth, which is the closest star system to our own solar system.

"We want to concentrate our efforts on this one, very special star system - Earth's nearest neighbor - rather than playing the odds with bigger populations of distant stars where lucky breaks can reveal planets to astronomers by other techniques," Tuthill told Xinhua.

Related Topics

Europe Sydney United States From

Recent Stories

Farrukh grieved over demise of mother of senior jo ..

Farrukh grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist

1 minute ago
 Glencore sells Australia gold, copper mine for $72 ..

Glencore sells Australia gold, copper mine for $729 mn

1 minute ago
 Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operati ..

Mudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Police

5 minutes ago
 World Trade Report calls for multilateral trade co ..

World Trade Report calls for multilateral trade cooperation amid pandemic shocks ..

5 minutes ago
 Ten bodies found in migrant boat off Libya: charit ..

Ten bodies found in migrant boat off Libya: charity

5 minutes ago
 Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space

Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.