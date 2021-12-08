UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Show How Venomous Snakes Alter Course Of Human Evolution

Aussie researchers show how venomous snakes alter course of human evolution

Australian biologists have shown how our prehistoric ancestors, from which humans, chimps and gorillas evolved, have evolved to survive snake venom

SYDNEY, Dec. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australian biologists have shown how our prehistoric ancestors, from which humans, chimps and gorillas evolved, have evolved to survive snake venom.

The study, published in the BMC Biology journal and released by the University of Queensland (UQ) on Tuesday, added a new layer of understanding to our evolutionary past, showing how early upright primates evolved increased eyesight and venom resistance as they began to come into contact with snakes.

UQ doctoral candidate and contributing author Richard Harris told Xinhua these traits were likely built-up over millions of years in an "evolutionary arms race.""As primates from Africa gained the ability to walk upright and dispersed throughout Asia, they developed weapons to defend themselves against venomous snakes. This likely sparked an evolutionary arms race and evolving this venom resistance," said Harris.

