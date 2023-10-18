Open Menu

Aussie Schoolboy Fatally Hit By Truck In Sydney

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Aussie schoolboy fatally hit by truck in Sydney

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) -- Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed on Wednesday that a schoolboy has died in hospital following a serious crash in Sydney's southwest last week.

At about 3:30 p.m. local time on Oct.

11, emergency services were called to the intersection of Church Street and Appin Road in Appin, a town on Sydney's southwestern fringe, after receiving reports of a crash.

On arrival, officers were told that a 13-year-old boy was struck by a truck after getting off a bus. The boy was treated by paramedics on the scene before being taken to a children's hospital with a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, a 38-year-old man, was not injured and underwent mandatory testing at a hospital.

NSW Police Force noted that a crime scene has been established, and investigations are continuing.

