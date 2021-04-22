UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Scientists Join Global Push For Low Emissions Energy Systems

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:09 PM

Aussie scientists join global push for low emissions energy systems

Australia's national science agency has recruited top energy research organizations in the global push to decarbonize electricity systems

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Australia's national science agency has recruited top energy research organizations in the global push to decarbonize electricity systems.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Thursday announced that it will contribute to the Global Power System Transformation (G-PST) consortium.

The G-PST aims to bring leading electricity system operators and researchers from around the world together to accelerate the transition to low-emission, low-cost, secure and reliable power systems.

The Australian contingent will consist of the CSIRO, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), the University of Melbourne, RMIT University and global consultancy firm Stratagen.

"The energy sector is a central tenant of our net zero future," John Ward, research director of the CSIRO's Energy Systems Research Program, said in a media release.

"It accounts for 54 percent of Australia's emissions and has the most mature range of low emission technology options for immediate and long-term opportunities.

"The cost of renewable energy is no longer our major challenge - integrating this energy efficiently into our electricity systems is what we need to solve." The CSIRO and its partners will spend the initial research phase focusing on quantifying the technical requirements of future power systems to operate reliably and at the lowest cost.

Michael Gatt, the chief operations officer of AEMO, said Australia was well positioned to develop solutions to reducing energy emissions.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with Australia's leading science agency, CSIRO, and researchers to address emerging challenges as we transition to a low emissions future energy system," he said.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Electricity Melbourne John Ward Market Media From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The government of the United Arab Emirates has iss ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Believes April 21 Unautho ..

3 minutes ago

Soft loans for fishermen on cards: Maritime minist ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission on Reports About Lawsuit Again ..

18 minutes ago

World Book and Copyright Day tomorrow

18 minutes ago

France to play Wales and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 war ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.