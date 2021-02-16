Aussie state considers alternative quarantine options to tackle hyper-infectious COVID-19 strains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian state of Victoria is examining alternative models of mandatory quarantine, including a purpose-built accommodation hub outside of the central business district (CBD), to address the changing threat of new hyper-infectious strains of COVID-19.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday that a team of senior officials was investigating parcels of land near Melbourne and Avalon airports that could be used to construct stand-alone quarantine hubs.

Victoria entered a snap five-day lockdown last Friday as COVID-19 cases linked to a quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport continued to grow and most cases have been confirmed to have the more infectious variant of COVID-19 that was detected in Britain.

"New, changing strains of the virus means we need new thinking when it comes to mandatory quarantine and how we bring people home safely," Andrews said.

"Right across the country, governments are examining how to adapt to the changing threat we face - we need to listen to the experts and make the changes necessary to guard against this new challenge." Based on early advice from public health experts, the new quarantine facility will have flat structures with designs that allow for strict infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols.

Individual rooms that cater to a variety of family sizes should be equipped with self-contained bathroom facilities and separate ventilation systems.

As part of the planning work, the government will send a delegation to Howard Springs in the Northern Territory to examine the quarantine facility which involves single-storey accommodation.