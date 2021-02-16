UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie State Considers Alternative Quarantine Options To Tackle Hyper-infectious COVID-19 Strains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:35 PM

Aussie state considers alternative quarantine options to tackle hyper-infectious COVID-19 strains

The Australian state of Victoria is examining alternative models of mandatory quarantine, including a purpose-built accommodation hub outside of the central business district (CBD), to address the changing threat of new hyper-infectious strains of COVID-19

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian state of Victoria is examining alternative models of mandatory quarantine, including a purpose-built accommodation hub outside of the central business district (CBD), to address the changing threat of new hyper-infectious strains of COVID-19.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday that a team of senior officials was investigating parcels of land near Melbourne and Avalon airports that could be used to construct stand-alone quarantine hubs.

Victoria entered a snap five-day lockdown last Friday as COVID-19 cases linked to a quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport continued to grow and most cases have been confirmed to have the more infectious variant of COVID-19 that was detected in Britain.

"New, changing strains of the virus means we need new thinking when it comes to mandatory quarantine and how we bring people home safely," Andrews said.

"Right across the country, governments are examining how to adapt to the changing threat we face - we need to listen to the experts and make the changes necessary to guard against this new challenge." Based on early advice from public health experts, the new quarantine facility will have flat structures with designs that allow for strict infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols.

Individual rooms that cater to a variety of family sizes should be equipped with self-contained bathroom facilities and separate ventilation systems.

As part of the planning work, the government will send a delegation to Howard Springs in the Northern Territory to examine the quarantine facility which involves single-storey accommodation.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Victoria Melbourne Springs Hub Family From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

28 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

50 seconds ago

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down an ..

51 seconds ago

Final world boxing qualifier for Tokyo Games to be ..

53 seconds ago

1,378 govt houses vacated from illegal occupants

55 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.