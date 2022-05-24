UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Of New South Wales To Ban Single-use Plastic Bags

May 24, 2022

Aussie state of New South Wales to ban single-use plastic bags

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is gearing up to institute its total ban on single-use plastic bags as it looks to slowly phase out all single-use packaging in the state

From June 1, all single-use bags would be banned in the state, meaning businesses and individuals will need to find alternatives in reusable plastic or non-plastic bags.

From June 1, all single-use bags would be banned in the state, meaning businesses and individuals will need to find alternatives in reusable plastic or non-plastic bags.

Minister for Environment James Griffin said single-use plastics make up 60 percent of all the state's rubbish, and as such it would be crucial to transition away from them.

"I think all of us can see the impact plastic pollution is having on our environment, which is why we're making major changes in New South Wales this year," said Griffin on Monday.

Following the ban of single-use plastic bags, the state would also ban a slew of other single-use plastics from November, among them is plastic cutlery, plates, polystyrene cups, plastic straws, and cotton buds.

More Stories From World

