Aussie state to take COVID-19 precautions as students to return to schools

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 08:12 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Public schools in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) will distribute more than 9 million rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a four-week "blitz" to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the students will go back to school.

These RAT kits will be distributed to students at all schools across the state. Cleaners at all public schools will increase the day cleaning while students and staff are on-site, according to the announcement from the NSW Education Department.

Individual schools facing high COVID-19 cases will be directed to adopt additional "circuit breaker" measures, including ceasing large indoor gatherings and limiting visitors. Students at affected schools could be directed to learn from home for short periods if required.

The education department said significant improvements were also continuing over winter to improve air quality and ventilation in schools.

"The settings are similar to last term, but we are being extra vigilant to get the term off to the best start -- supporting our staff and students with extra supplies of rapid antigen tests and masks and encouraging them to stay at home if unwell," Secretary of NSW Department of Education Georgina Harrisson said.

Though face masks are not mandatory for schools, the department also strongly encourages staff and students to wear masks, with more than 10 million masks in stock for schools.

