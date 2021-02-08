UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie State To Tighten Hotel Quarantine Program After New Positive COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

Aussie state to tighten hotel quarantine program after new positive COVID-19 case

The Australian state of Victoria will start testing all hotel quarantine workers daily on Monday after another hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19 in less than a week

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian state of Victoria will start testing all hotel quarantine workers daily on Monday after another hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19 in less than a week.

Victorian health authorities announced minutes before midnight Sunday that the new case is a woman in her early 50s, who worked as an authorised officer at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

The woman was the second hotel quarantine worker who tested positive for the virus in the past week.

With a negative result at the end of her shift on Feb. 4, she returned to work on Sunday when she developed symptoms and later tested positive to COVID-19. Genomic testing is underway to determine which strain of the virus she contracted.

Victoria's Minister for Police and Emergency Services Lisa Neville told reporters on Monday that three positive cases from the same family were identified at the hotel recently and they had since been transferred to a health hotel.

She said it appeared the woman did not breach any infection control protocols and authorities were looking at possible airborne or aerosol transmission of the virus.

About 80 hotel quarantine staff, including nine police officers and 12 Australian Defence Force personnel working at the Holiday Inn were considered close contacts of the infected worker and have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

A total of 15 personal close contacts have also been identified and the number is expected to rise as contact tracing continues.

Neville said the state government would further tighten hotel quarantine rules in light of the new case.

"We've implemented the staggering meal deliveries and other deliveries to individual doors, and we have also put in place the face shields with the surgical masks for all staff." "We'll also start today the testing of staff on their days off." Fifty Australian Defence Force personnel arrived in Melbourne overnight Sunday to help the quarantine system.

Meanwhile, a returned overseas traveller in the neighbouring state of New South Wales (NSW) tested positive to COVID-19 two days after being released from hotel quarantine on day 14.

NSW health authorities said the person from the Wollongong area returned two negative tests during their quarantine period and showed no symptoms. However, a recently enhanced day-16 follow-up test indicates the person has a low level of infection.

Investigations to date suggest the infection was likely acquired overseas and there is no indication at this stage of transmission in hotel quarantine.

As the source of the new case is still under investigation, NSW recorded 22 days in a row with no locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

However, the NSW Health issued a health alert for several venues in Wollongong and Sydney's south last night and urged anyone who attended the venues on specific dates and times to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Victoria Wollongong Melbourne Sydney Alert Same Wales Women Sunday Family All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, say ..

17 minutes ago

India's Ishant Sharma bags 300th Test wicket

54 seconds ago

Serena, Osaka make flying starts as Covid-delayed ..

55 seconds ago

DP World reports 7.6% gross volume growth in Q4 20 ..

26 minutes ago

OIC denounces Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

26 minutes ago

Xi replies to letter from Party members at old rev ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.