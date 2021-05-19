UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Study Estimates Global Bird Population Of About 50 Bln

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:12 PM

Aussie study estimates global bird population of about 50 bln

A new study from Australian researchers found about 50 billion birds in the world by using modelling and information from experts to calculate what they believe is an accurate estimate

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A new study from Australian researchers found about 50 billion birds in the world by using modelling and information from experts to calculate what they believe is an accurate estimate.

Ecological scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) published their findings this week in the Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences.

The study analyzed 9,700 bird species using data collected online by 600,000 birdwatchers between 2010 and 2019.

They found only four species belong to "the billion club" -- the house sparrow (1.6 billion), the European starling (1.3 billion), ring-billed gull (1.2 billion), and barn swallow (1.1 billion).

The study also found many iconic Australian birds number in the millions including the rainbow lorikeet (19 million), sulphur-crested cockatoo (10 million) and kookaburra (3.4 million).

Some Australian species are rare including the black-breasted buttonquail, which is down to about 100.

The researchers noted that such low figures could be an alarm call for the health of the ecosystem and hope this study could lead to more conservation actions.

"While this study focuses on birds, our large-scale data integration approach could act as a blueprint for calculating species-specific abundances for other groups of animals," said lead author Dr. Corey Callaghan.

"Quantifying the abundance of a species is a crucial first step in conservation. By properly counting what's out there, we learn what species might be vulnerable and can track how these patterns change over time," he said.

"We will need to repeat and refine this effort to really keep tabs on biodiversity, especially as human-caused changes to the world continue and intensify."The research team also planed to repeat their analysis as more data becomes available.

Related Topics

World Lead Wales 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM to visit Mohmand Dam site today to review its c ..

18 minutes ago

PM fulfilling common man's dream of owning its own ..

1 minute ago

Azerbaijani Prime Minister to Visit Moscow May 19- ..

1 minute ago

India records highest daily virus deaths

1 minute ago

China can reach final 12 of Asian World Cup qualif ..

1 minute ago

Beijing uses 1.2 bln cubic meters of recycled wate ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.