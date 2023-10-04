Open Menu

Aussie Study Uncovers Link Between Hair Loss, Skin Cancer In Men

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:25 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- A research team led by Australia's QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute has shed new light on why people with hair loss are more susceptible to skin cancers.

According to the study published Tuesday in the Nature Communications journal, researchers tagged sun exposure on the scalp, instead of androgens, as the main driver, after conducting male-only meta-analyses of 12,232 cutaneous melanoma cases and 17,512 keratinocyte cancers.

"We found no evidence that testosterone levels play any meaningful role in the relationship between balding and skin cancer," said Jue-Sheng Ong, lead author of the study and research officer at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

"Interestingly, we did find an overlap between genes which cause hair loss and genes which affect skin color or pigmentation. Skin color is a known risk factor for skin cancer, and these results suggest pigmentation may also contribute to this increased risk in people with hair loss," Ong noted. "However, the majority of this relationship between balding and skin cancer is still explained by increased sun exposure."

