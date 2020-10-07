UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Technology Raises Hope Of Cheap, Accurate COVID-19 Diagnosis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Aussie technology raises hope of cheap, accurate COVID-19 diagnosis

Australian researchers said on Tuesday that they have developed a technology that can extract genetic material crucial for accurate COVID-19 diagnosis in just 30 seconds

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Australian researchers said on Tuesday that they have developed a technology that can extract genetic material crucial for accurate COVID-19 diagnosis in just 30 seconds.

The technology used a palm-sized portable machine and a low cost "dipstick" that can be made in bulk with a household pasta maker.

The dipstick technology, developed by Professor Jimmy Botella and Dr. Michael Mason from the University of Queensland in Australia, was able to do purification of DNA and RNA nucleic acids from patient samples -- a critical step in COVID-19 diagnosis and generate a full molecular diagnosis in 40 minutes, without the need of building a large lab.

"That process is currently achieved using large and expensive commercial set-ups that require multistep procedures and specialized laboratory equipment," Botella said.

"In contrast, our dipstick tech is incredibly cheap and can be used virtually anywhere, without the need for specialized equipment or a laboratory."The diagnosis process involved only two main components: a highly portable diagnostic machine that can be powered by a cigarette lighter connection and a dipstick that was made using a pasta maker, wax and filter paper.

As both of two components were low cost and workable virtually anywhere without a lab environment, the researchers were hopeful the implementation of the technology could help developing countries better contain the virus.

Related Topics

Technology Australia From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB statement on meeting with PSL franchises

22 minutes ago

Putin on Biden: We See Harsh Anti-Russia Rhetoric ..

3 minutes ago

More than 8,000 gather for Greek neo-Nazi trial ve ..

3 minutes ago

Big crowd gathers for Greek neo-Nazi trial verdict ..

3 minutes ago

7 confirmed cases of dengue reported in Punjab on ..

3 minutes ago

UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for more investmen ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.