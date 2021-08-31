Aussie turtles to breathe easier with ban on disposable plastics

UrduPoint.com

SYDNEY, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:The future of turtles and other marine life off the coast of an Australian state should be much more secure with the launch of a major environmental initiative.

From Sept. 1, Queensland will ban single-use plastic straws along with disposable drink stirrers, cutlery, plates and bowls, as the once ubiquitous takeaway items have become notorious because they enter marine ecosystems creating choking risks to wildlife including turtles, whales and seabirds.

Environmental groups, such as the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS), have been quick to endorse the ban.

"Earlier this year, we saw sickening reports of dead and sick baby turtles washing up on Queensland beaches after swallowing plastic," said AMCS campaign manager Shane Cucow.

"By cracking down on unrecyclable plastics like straws and cutlery, commonly found in waterways, the Queensland government is stopping this problem at the source."The Queensland government also announced that tickets would go on sale from Wednesday for tourists seeking to see turtles in their natural environment.

