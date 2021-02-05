UrduPoint.com
Austin, Afghan President Discuss Need For Negotiated Settlement To End War - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Austin, Afghan President Discuss Need for Negotiated Settlement to End War - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed over the telephone the peace process in the conflict-torn country and the necessity to reach a negotiated settlement to end the war, the Defense Department said in a release on Friday.

"President Ghani and Secretary Austin discussed the Afghan peace process and the imperative for a negotiated settlement to end the war," the release said. "Both sides emphasized the importance of seizing this opportunity for peace.

Austin also reassured Ghani of Washington's commitment to an enduring US-Afghan partnership and emphasized the strength of the defense ties, according to the Pentagon.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that The United States has not yet decided on its military postures in either Iraq or Afghanistan.

The US-Taliban deal signed in February of last year requires the US to withdraw all forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances. However, US officials have said the Taliban have failed to split from al-Qaeda as required by the agreement.

A Taliban official last week said they will shoot any Americans who remain in Afghanistan beyond the exit date.

The Trump administration reduced troop levels in Afghanistan from 14,000 to 2,500.

