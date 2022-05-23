Austin at 2nd Defense Contact Group Meeting Says Efforts to Help Ukraine Must Intensify

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday urged allies and partners to intensify efforts to help Ukraine as he opened the second virtual meeting of the Defense Contact Group with 44 countries participating

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday urged allies and partners to intensify efforts to help Ukraine as he opened the second virtual meeting of the Defense Contact Group with 44 countries participating.

"Today, we are honored to have defense leaders from 44 countries with us, as well as representatives from NATO and the EU (European Union)," Austin said during his opening remarks at the meeting. "Now, as Ukraine's fight continues, our efforts must intensify and we must all plan for the challenges ahead. Ukrainian armed forces will need our sustained support."