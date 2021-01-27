Austin, Australian Defense Minister Confirm Cooperation on Key Priorities - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) New US Secretary of Defense and Australian Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds have confirmed continuing close cooperation on agreed defense priorities and in maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region, Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Reynolds committed to sustain progress on Alliance priorities, including outcomes from the 2020 Australia-US Ministerial (AUSMIN) meeting," Kirby said on Tuesday. "They reiterated their support for like-minded approaches to address security challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"

The two defense ministers also reaffirmed the enduring strength of the US-Australia Alliance, Kirby said.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Reynolds acknowledged the close alignment in both nations' perspectives and priorities in addressing pressing regional and global security concerns," Kirby said.

Austin also emphasized the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, founded on existing international law and norms in a region free of malign behavior, Kirby added.