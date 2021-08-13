WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The heads of the Pentagon and State Department told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani the US administration is reducing the presence of American civilian personnel in Afghanistan, but stressed the United States will maintain strong diplomatic and security relations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani to stress that the United States remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan in the face of violence by the Taliban," Price said on Thursday.

"The Secretaries both emphasized that the United States remains committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Government of Afghanistan."

Blinken and Austin informed Ghani the United States is reducing its civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation and will accelerate the pace of Special Immigration visa (SIV) flights for Afghan interpreters, Price said.