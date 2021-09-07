UrduPoint.com

Austin, Blinken Thank Qatar For Aid In Transit Of Evacuees From Afghanistan - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Austin, Blinken Thank Qatar for Aid in Transit of Evacuees from Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) US Secretaries of Defense and State Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken thanked Qatari leaders for their support of safe transit of American citizens and other individuals from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Together with Secretary... Blinken, Secretary Austin thanked [Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad ] Al Thani for Qatar's extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens and Afghans and other individuals at risk from Afghanistan," Kirby said in a statement following their meeting in Doha on September 6.

Both US secretaries affirmed the strength of the bilateral strategic partnership and discussed a range of other issues related to regional security and stability, he added.

On Tuesday, Austin and Blinken met with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"In both meetings, Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken underscored US commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Qatar and their desire to continue close coordination on initiatives to advance regional peace and stability," Kirby noted.

They also met with US service members, diplomats and other staff along with Afghan evacuees who supported US government operations in Afghanistan, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Pentagon Qatar Doha Austin September From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

9 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

15 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

24 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

32 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

35 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.