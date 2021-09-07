Austin, Blinken Thank Qatar for Aid in Transit of Evacuees from Afghanistan - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) US Secretaries of Defense and State Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken thanked Qatari leaders for their support of safe transit of American citizens and other individuals from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Together with Secretary... Blinken, Secretary Austin thanked [Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad ] Al Thani for Qatar's extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens and Afghans and other individuals at risk from Afghanistan," Kirby said in a statement following their meeting in Doha on September 6.

Both US secretaries affirmed the strength of the bilateral strategic partnership and discussed a range of other issues related to regional security and stability, he added.

On Tuesday, Austin and Blinken met with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"In both meetings, Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken underscored US commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Qatar and their desire to continue close coordination on initiatives to advance regional peace and stability," Kirby noted.

They also met with US service members, diplomats and other staff along with Afghan evacuees who supported US government operations in Afghanistan, he added.