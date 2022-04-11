UrduPoint.com

Austin, Blinken To Talk Anti-Russia Sanctions, Energy With Indian Counterparts - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Austin, Blinken to Talk Anti-Russia Sanctions, Energy With Indian Counterparts - Official

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with their Indian counterparts on Monday anti-Russia sanctions compliance and energy, a senior US administration official told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with their Indian counterparts on Monday anti-Russia sanctions compliance and energy, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"Throughout the course of the 2 plus 2 today, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin of course will have a chance to go over these issues and many more including sanctions compliance, again, cooperation on food supply... (and) energy," the official said.

The meetings will also cover science and technology, partnership initiatives, people to people ties, counterterrorism, operationalizing the major defense partnership, space, cyber and emerging technologies, and multilateral cooperation on certain matters, the US official added.

Related Topics

India Technology Pentagon Austin

Recent Stories

Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexi ..

Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexico in Past 2 Months - Reports

12 minutes ago
 US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of ..

US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of Russian Energy - Senior Offic ..

12 minutes ago
 New govt promises to provide relief to masses: Ex ..

New govt promises to provide relief to masses: Ex MNA Ali Musa Gillani

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor resigns from office

Sindh Governor resigns from office

12 minutes ago
 French Greens face crisis after failed presidentia ..

French Greens face crisis after failed presidential bid

15 minutes ago
 Niger ex-minister held over 'attempted coups'

Niger ex-minister held over 'attempted coups'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.