Austin, Blinken to Talk Anti-Russia Sanctions, Energy With Indian Counterparts - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with their Indian counterparts on Monday anti-Russia sanctions compliance and energy, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"Throughout the course of the 2 plus 2 today, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin of course will have a chance to go over these issues and many more including sanctions compliance, again, cooperation on food supply... (and) energy," the official said.

The meetings will also cover science and technology, partnership initiatives, people to people ties, counterterrorism, operationalizing the major defense partnership, space, cyber and emerging technologies, and multilateral cooperation on certain matters, the US official added.