Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been briefed on the last-second cancellation of a SpaceX launch intended to carry 10 military satellites into low Earth orbit, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"The Secretary, as I'm sure you can imagine, is aware of a lot of things, and certainly has been briefed on that," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about the canceled launch.

Earlier on Thursday, SpaceX canceled the launch just three seconds before liftoff due to an "auto abort," SpaceX said in a statement.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 booster is set to carry a payload of 10 military early-warning and communications satellites. The vehicle and payload are in good condition, and teams are resetting for another launch attempt on Friday, the statement said.

It is not uncommon for space launches to go through checklists to detect anomalies to ensure the safety and security of payloads, Ryder also said.