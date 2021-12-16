Austin, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Concerns Over Russian Troops Near Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand discussed concerns over Russian troops near Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The two leaders discussed their concerns over the Russian build-up around Ukraine and reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also discussed security in the Indo-Pacific and China's increasing assertiveness in the region," Kirby said.

Austin and Anand agreed on the importance of investment in modern forces, and "the need to continue to modernize the North American Aerospace Defense Command," the Pentagon added.