Austin Chairs Meeting of Top Defense Leaders to Discuss Ukraine Situation - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin chaired a meeting of top defense leaders on Monday morning to discuss the buildup of Russian military forces around Ukraine, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"The Secretary did chair a meeting this morning with key departmental leaders, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Wolters out of EUCOM, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, and of course in western Russia. I won't get into intelligence assessments, but he is staying very keenly and closely informed by senior military and policy leaders here at the department about what we continue to see, and what we continue to see is added capability that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin continues to add, added military capability in the western part of his county and around Ukraine," Kirby said.

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss the situation with Ukraine, as well as other critical issues such as cyber and strategic stability, the White House announced on Monday.