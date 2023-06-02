UrduPoint.com

Austin, Chinese Counterpart Li Shangfu Trade Greetings At Singapore Summit - Video

Published June 02, 2023

Austin, Chinese Counterpart Li Shangfu Trade Greetings at Singapore Summit - Video

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu shared a brief encounter at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, video posted to Twitter showed on Friday.

The video shows Austin and Li shaking hands and exchanging brief greetings at a dinner reception of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said the two defense chiefs "shook hands, but did not have a substantive exchange," according to a statement circulated via Twitter.





