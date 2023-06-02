UrduPoint.com

Austin, Chinese Counterpart Li Shangfu Trade Greetings At Singapore Summit - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Austin, Chinese Counterpart Li Shangfu Trade Greetings at Singapore Summit - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu shared a brief encounter at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu shared a brief encounter at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin and PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu spoke briefly at tonight's opening dinner of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The two leaders shook hands, but did not have a substantive exchange," Ryder said in a statement.

The United States will continue to seek meaningful military-to-military discussions at multiple levels to responsibly manage the relationship with China, the statement also said.

A video posted on Twitter earlier in the day showed Austin and Li shaking hands and exchanging brief greetings at a dinner reception of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

On Thursday, Austin called it "unfortunate" that the Chinese side decided against the meeting at the level of defense ministers on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore, but said he would welcome "any opportunity" to meet with the Chinese side.

Austin said in May that he expected to engage with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, which is scheduled for June 2-4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed regret that the "sought" meeting with the Chinese side "did not go forward."

Related Topics

Exchange China Twitter Pentagon Singapore Austin United States May June

Recent Stories

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

17 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

17 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

32 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for IC ..

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

32 minutes ago

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.