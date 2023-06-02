Austin, Chinese Counterpart Li Shangfu Trade Greetings at Singapore Summit - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu shared a brief encounter at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu shared a brief encounter at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin and PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu spoke briefly at tonight's opening dinner of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The two leaders shook hands, but did not have a substantive exchange," Ryder said in a statement.

The United States will continue to seek meaningful military-to-military discussions at multiple levels to responsibly manage the relationship with China, the statement also said.

A video posted on Twitter earlier in the day showed Austin and Li shaking hands and exchanging brief greetings at a dinner reception of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

On Thursday, Austin called it "unfortunate" that the Chinese side decided against the meeting at the level of defense ministers on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore, but said he would welcome "any opportunity" to meet with the Chinese side.

Austin said in May that he expected to engage with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, which is scheduled for June 2-4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed regret that the "sought" meeting with the Chinese side "did not go forward."