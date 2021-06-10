UrduPoint.com
Austin Cites Need For Direct US Communication Line With China, Others To Prevent Conflict

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

There is a need for a direct communication channel between the US and Chinese militaries and governments, as well as with other alleged adversaries, to prevent any accidental conflicts that can spark in the future, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) There is a need for a direct communication channel between the US and Chinese militaries and governments, as well as with other alleged adversaries, to prevent any accidental conflicts that can spark in the future, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"I am concerned about something that could happen, that could spark a crisis and I think we need the ability to be able to talk with both our allies and partners but also our adversaries, or potential adversaries. I think there needs to be a direct line of communication between the military and also between government officials as well," Austin toldthe US Senate Armed Services Committee.

