Austin, Colombia Counterpart Discuss Deepening Cooperation On Strategic Issues - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 10:20 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Colombian National Defense Minister Diego Molano met and discussed deepening their cooperation on a range of strategic issues, the Defense Department said in a readout of the conversation on Friday

"The leaders discussed their shared interest in deepening cooperation on strategic issues, including countering illegal armed groups, cooperation on cyber, managing climate change and other trans-boundary threats and ensuring that Colombian defense institutions uphold a strong commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and protection of human rights, including accountability for human rights abuses," the readout said.

Austin congratulated Colombia on its recent designation by US President Joe Biden as a major non-NATO ally, the readout said.

The two officials also discussed the upcoming Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas that is set to be held in July, the readout added.

Austin reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a strong US-Colombia defense relationship and expressed his appreciation for Bogota's contributions to regional and international security, according to the readout.

