Austin, Colombian Defense Chief Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Security - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Colombian Minister of National Defense Diego Molano to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of common interest, Defense Department spokesperson Kenneth Hoffman said.

"The leaders discussed their shared interest in deepening cooperation on strategic issues including Colombia's contributions to global and regional security, migration, cyber defense and intelligence," Hoffman said on Friday.

"They also underscored the importance of respect for democracy and human rights in all aspects of the bilateral defense relationship."

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the US Southern Command change of command ceremony.

